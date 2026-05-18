Bilateral relations, energy and Russian delegation members: aide on Putin’s visit to China

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jingling will discuss the most sensitive aspects of bilateral relations, as well as issues of cooperation in the sphere of hydrocarbon supplies during President Putin’s visit to China, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov told a press briefing.

He also noted that the Russian delegation accompanying the president on his visit to China will be "quite representative.

TASS has summed up the Kremlin aide’s key statements.

Preparations for the visit

There is no link between the visits to China by US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin: "It should be noted that there is no link between Trump and Putin's visits [to China]. We usually agree on a plan for negotiations with the Chinese in advance."

The date of the visit was agreed upon back in February: "It was after the leaders spoke via videoconference on February 4, 2026, that we immediately, literally a few days later, agreed on our president's visit to Beijing and set a date for the talks - May 20."

Regarding the Americans, according to a Kremlin spokesman, Trump's visit was originally planned for late March or early April, but "then, for obvious reasons, due to the Iranian saga, it was moved to May 13-15." "That is, it happened right before our trip to Beijing."

Visit’s program

Russian President Vladimir Putin will arrive in Beijing on the evening of May 19, and will be met by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi: "After this, our president will travel to the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse for Distinguished Guests. On the morning of May 20th, at 11:00 a.m. local time, the visit will begin with a welcoming ceremony for our president at Beijing's central Tiananmen Square."

The Russian delegation "will be very representative,":it will include five deputy prime ministers - Denis Manturov, Tatiana Golikova, Alexander Novak, Yury Trutnev, and Dmitry Chernyshenko.

The delegation will also include eight ministers: Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut, Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova, Transport Minister Andrey Nikitin, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Construction Minister Irek Faizullin, and Education Minister Valery Falkov.

The presidential administration will be represented by Ushakov, deputy head Maxim Oreshkin, and presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov.

In addition, Central Bank governor Elvira Nabiullina, heads of a number of Russian regions, CEOs of state corporations and Russia’s largest, as well as top executives of Russia’s largest companies will accompany the Russian leader.

Putin and Xi will discuss the most sensitive aspects of bilateral relations during Russia-China negotiations that will involve a meeting between the two leaders and talks with a large group of representatives.

The leaders will discuss the issue of hydrocarbon cooperation: "I won’t go into details now, but I believe this topic will be discussed in great detail between the leaders with the participation of direct representatives who are involved in all of these projects."

They will discuss in detail the Power of Siberia-2 gas pipeline: "This topic will be discussed in great detail, it is on the agenda."

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will adopt a Declaration on the Emergence of a Multipolar World and a New Type of International Relations.

During Putin’s visit, Russia and China will sign around 40 documents.

Putin and Xi will attend the opening ceremony of Cross Years of Education.

Putin will also meet with Chinese State Council Premier Li Qiang "to discuss trade and economic cooperation."

Putin and Xi will visit a photo exhibition on the history of Russian-Chinese relations organized in Beijing by TASS and Xinhua.

Putin’s visit to China will conclude with an informal tea talk with Xi to discuss major issues" "We are preparing for it [the tea party] because it is necessary to discuss everything confidentially, behind closed doors, in a friendly and sincere manner. All the issues will be discussed during that meeting over tea after official dinner."

Putin’s talk to media representatives in Beijing will depend on when the working program completes: "It’s difficult to say when we finish. Depending on this, the president will decide about his contact with media representatives."

Relations with China

The strategic partnership between Russia and China, built over the 25 years of the good-neighborliness treaty, can be considered exemplary for neighboring countries: "These relations serve as a model of what ties and cooperation between neighboring states should be," Ushakov emphasized. "Our countries invariably interact based on the principles of mutual assistance, support, and friendship."

Russia and China have close, even identical, positions on many foreign policy issues: "Notably, our countries’ foreign policy positions coincide and or are very close," he told a briefing. "We 100% share many positions, it means that our approaches are simply identical."

Moscow and Beijing are not allying against anyone: "We are not allying against anyone, but are working together in the name of peace and everyone’s prosperity."

Russia and China adhere to an independent approach to foreign policy and also stand for protecting the supremacy of international law: "Both Russia and China are committed to an independent and sovereign foreign policy. Together with our Chinese friends, we are safeguarding the supremacy of international law and the UN Charter provisions in general."

Moscow and Beijing are committed to building a fairer and democratic world order: "We advocate cultural and civilizational diversity and respect for the sovereign equality of states and are committed to building a fairer and democratic world order."

The Russia-China partnership provides stability to the world, and is therefore especially needed at the moment: "Our close Russian-Chinese partnership is especially needed in the current international situation; it is stabilizing in nature."

Trade turnover between Russia and China reached almost $240 bln last year, "and its structure expanded, including through goods with high added value."

Trade between the two countries has been almost entirely converted to rubles and yuan: "The growth of countertrade was, of course, facilitated by the timely, coordinated steps taken in Russia and China to switch settlements between our countries to national currencies," he told a briefing. "As a result, virtually all Russian-Chinese import and export transactions are carried out in rubles and yuan."

The use of national currencies reliably protects trade between Moscow and Beijing from the influence of third countries and global instability: "That is, in fact, we have built a stable system of mutual trade that is protected from the influence of third countries and any negative trends in global markets."

Cooperation in energy supplies has become a driver of trade between Russia and China: "Our partnership in the energy sector is the driving force of economic cooperation. Against the backdrop of the crisis in the Middle East, Russia continues to retain its role of a reliable supplier, and China of a responsible consumer of energy resources."

Russian oil supplies to China have increased by a third since the beginning of this year: "In the first quarter of this year, our oil supplies to Chinese consumers increased by more than a third, [by] 35%, which is 31 mln tons. Russia is also one of the largest exporters of natural gas to China, including liquefied gas."

More than two million Russians visited China and one million Chinese visited Russia thanks to the visa-free travel regime introduced by the countries: ""Our peoples show a sincere interest in each other's history, art, and spiritual values, and scientific, cultural, and youth exchanges are actively developing."

President’s schedule

Putin will take part in the BRICS summit in New Delhi on September 12 and 13.

Apart from that, the Russian leader will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Bishkek on August 31 and September 1.

The president will also visit China’s Shenzhen, which will host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit on November 18 and 19.