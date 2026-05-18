Trump may resume operation against Iran if it makes no concessions — TV

DOHA, May 18. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is leaning toward resuming the operation against Iran if Tehran makes no concessions in the coming days, the Qatari-based Al Jazeera television channel reported, citing an unnamed US official.

According to the source, the US leader’s patience is "beginning to run out due to a lack of progress" in talks with the Islamic Republic. Iran "has days, not weeks, to offer President Trump something that will break the deadlock," the source said. Otherwise, the US leader "is leaning towards military action."

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said earlier that Iran has no intention of backing down from its demands made to the US with the aim of resolving the conflict. According to Reuters, Pakistan has handed over to the United States a revised Iranian proposal on ending the conflict. According to the Tasnim news agency, the 14-point document focuses on ending hostilities and trust-building measures.