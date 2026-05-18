US says Iran’s new proposal 'insufficient for a deal' — media

WASHINGTON, May 18. /TASS/. The US administration thinks that Iran’s new proposal on ending hostilities is "insufficient for a deal," the Axios portal said, citing sources.

"Iran has given an updated proposal for a deal to end the war, but the White House believes it is not a meaningful improvement and is insufficient for a deal" it said, citing a senior US official.

According to the news portal, US President Donald Trump wants to make a deal to end the war but is looking at resuming it, since Iran rejects many of his demands and refuses to make any meaningful concessions on its nuclear program. The sources told Axios that Trump is expected to meet with his national security team on Tuesday "to discuss military options."

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said earlier that Iran has no intention of backing down from its demands made to the US with the aim of resolving the conflict. According to Reuters, Pakistan has handed over to the United States a revised Iranian proposal on ending the conflict. According to the Tasnim news agency, the 14-point document focuses on ending hostilities and trust-building measures.