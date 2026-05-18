Iran, US still far apart on key issues — agency

TUNIS, May 18. /TASS/. The United States has updated its proposal on settling the conflict with Iran, but the positions of the two countries still aren't very close, the Tasnim news agency reported, citing a source close to the Iranian negotiating team.

"Despite certain changes in the Americans’ new proposal, fundamental differences stemming from the American sides’ unrealistic stance remain," the source said, citing disagreements about frozen assets and reparations as prime examples.

In addition, the American side "is still seeking to link talks on ending the war to the nuclear issue," something Iran is vehemently against, he added.