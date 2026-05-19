Russia develops Odyssey repeater to increase UAV strike range

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. The Odyssey aerial repeater, which increases the range of drones by tens of kilometers, has been developed in Russia with the participation of the Airborne Forces (VDV) special forces (Spetsnaz) brigade, the all-Russian People’s Front, whose Kulibin Club is supporting the developers, told TASS.

"We secured our first contract through the Kulibin Club, and together we completed testing and a test delivery to the troops. Together with the VDV Spetsnaz brigade, we developed the Odyssey drone repeater, tested it at ranges with the help of the Kulibin Club, received recommendations, and are currently finalizing it," according to the Aviatechnolab Design Bureau. It said that the Odyssey system extended the range of attack unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to 70 kilometers.

The Odyssey aerial repeater consists of a carrier aircraft based on a 15-inch drone from the Prometey (Prometheus) Design Bureau with an automatic altitude and position hold module and a repeater for the video and control channels. The repeater allows for receiving video from drones, switching frequencies in flight to prevent the drone from being jammed, and transmitting data to the operator. The Odyssey can hover at an altitude of up to 100 meters, remaining airborne for over an hour.

"When attack drones operate through a ground control station, they are hampered by the radio horizon and terrain. A repeater drone bypasses these obstacles by transmitting the signal to the operator as if it were a communications tower. This extends flight time and also allows for low-level descents without losing video or control. It has been tested with combat units, who have given positive feedback and recommended its purchase by the military," the developer explained.

The Kulibin Club selects, tests, and supports the mass production of the best products designed by Russian engineers. Thanks to this initiative, thousands of innovative electronic warfare systems, quadcopters, self-propelled robotic vehicles, and other products have been deployed to the frontline.