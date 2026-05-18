Russia successfully expanding its export range to Chinese market — Russian Export Center

HARBIN, May 18. /TASS/. Russian exports to China are showing steady growth, with the range of products supplied constantly expanding, challenging established stereotypes about consumer habits, Director General of the Russian Export Centre (REC) Veronika Nikishina said.

"We see an increase in trade turnover, an increase in trade and the products we bring to our festivals, with interest in Russian products growing," she told reporters on the sidelines of the Made in Russia festival and fair that is being held concurrently with the 10th Russia-China Expo in Harbin (Heilongjiang Province, China). The Russian Export Center chief clarified that in the first months of this year, the volume of goods exported as part of the Made in Russia festivals increased by 30%, and in value terms, the growth reached 45% compared to the same period last year.

Previously, promotion began primarily with agricultural products, whereas now industrial goods, cosmetics, perfumes, and travel services are actively represented on the Chinese market, Nikishina said, adding that seafood, alcohol, confectionery, and various types of meat are particularly popular. Various types of dairy products, including yogurt, cheese, and kefir, are also popular, completely disproving the myth that Chinese consumers are not interested in them. Handicrafts from various regions of Russia are also enjoying a strong response.