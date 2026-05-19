MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Kiev has persuaded Riga to approve a drone operation against Russia to be launched from Latvia, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said in a statement.

TASS has gathered the key information on the matter available at the moment.

Kiev’s plans

Vladimir Zelensky aims to do his best to demonstrate to Europe that the Ukrainian armed forces maintain their combat capacity: "According to the reports coming to the SVR, the Zelensky regime seeks to do everything possible to demonstrate to its patrons and sponsors in Europe that the Ukrainian armed forces retain their combat potential and ability to harm the Russian economy. This is exactly why the Ukrainian army command is engaged in preparations for a series of terrorist strikes deep inside Russia."

Preparations for attack

"Ukriane is making preparations for strikes on Russia from Latvia’s territory."

The Kiev regime also plans to launch drone strikes on Russia particularly from the Baltic countries: "According to the information we received, Kiev has no plans to limit itself to the use of the air corridors provided by the Baltic countries," the statement reads. "Drones are also planned to be launched from the territory of these countries. Such tactics are expected to significantly reduce the flight time to targets and increase the effectiveness of terrorist attacks."

Kiev has persuaded Riga to approve a drone operation against Russia: "Despite Latvia’s concerns about becoming a target of Moscow's retaliatory strike, the Ukrainian authorities have been able to persuade Riga to approve such an operation. The Ukrainians emphasized that it would not be possible to detect the exact launch sites of drones. As a result, the extreme Russophobia of Latvia’s current leadership overcame their capacity for critical thinking and self-preservation instinct."

Service members from the Ukrainian army’s Unmanned Systems Forces have been deployed to Latvia to prepare attacks on Russia from the Baltic country’s territory: "Service members from the Ukrainian army’s Unmanned Systems Forces have already been deployed to Latvia. They are stationed at the Latvian military bases Adazi, Selija, Lielvarde, Daugavpils and Jekabpils."

Russia’s response

The coordinates of decision-making centers in Latvia are well known and the country’s NATO membership won’t allow terrorist accomplices to escape retribution: "It is worth noting that the coordinates of decision-making centers in Latvia are well known and the country’s NATO membership won’t shield terrorist accomplices from the retribution they deserve."

Advanced reconnaissance means will make it possible to reliably establish the coordinates of drone launch sites should unmanned aerial vehicles be launched from Latvia: "One can only feel sorry for Latvia’s leadership. Advanced reconnaissance means make it possible to reliably establish the coordinates of a drone launch point. Reliable data can also be received from the analysis of drone debris, the way it happened when Ukraine attempted to carry out a drone attack on the Russian president’s residence last December."