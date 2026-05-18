Death toll from Israeli attacks on Lebanon exceeds 3,000 — health ministry

BEIRUT, May 18. /TASS/. At least 32 people died and 64 more were injured after Israeli airstrikes on southern and southeastern Lebanon during the past day, despite the ceasefire that has been in force since April 17, the country’s health ministry said.

"The overall death toll since the outbreak of the ongoing armed escalation on March 2 has climbed to 3,020, with 9,273 people being injured," it said in a statement posted on its X page.

According to the ministry, rescue operations continue in some areas, so the number of casualties may go further up by the end of the day.