US continues to train Ukrainian pilots to use F-16 fighter jets — report

WASHINGTON, May 18. /TASS/. The United States continues to train Ukrainian military pilots to fly US-made F-16 fighter-bombers, handed over to Kiev by Western countries, according to a new report submitted to the US Congress.

"The United States continued training Ukrainian F-16 pilots," reads the report. The training commitments are coordinated by the Air Force Capability Coalition that the United States co-leads with Denmark and the Netherlands, the document, compiled by inspectors general of the US Department of War, the Department of State, and the Agency for International Development, specifies.

In early May 2025, the US Department of State approved an F-16 fighter jet training and sustainment package worth $310 million for Ukraine. It is not yet clear how many F-16 fighters have so far been handed over to Ukraine, but Ukrainian pilots have already lost some of the aircraft. The US started training Ukrainian pilots to fly this type of aircraft under the previous administration led by Joe Biden.