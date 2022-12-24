Russian forces obliterate almost 400 air defense systems in Ukraine op — top brass

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces have obliterated about 400 Ukrainian surface-to-air missile systems since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Saturday.

"In all, the following targets have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation: 352 warplanes, 192 helicopters, 2,719 unmanned aerial vehicles, 399 surface-to-air missile systems, 7,222 tanks and other combat armored vehicles, 936 multiple rocket launchers, 3,704 field artillery guns and mortars, and also 7,737 special military motor vehicles," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroy over 40 Ukrainian troops from two brigades in DPR

"In the Krasny Liman area, the strikes by Russian army aviation aircraft and artillery on the positions of the Ukrainian armed forces’ 111th territorial defense brigade near Torskoye and 25th airborne brigade near Terny in the Donetsk People’s Republic eliminated more than 40 Ukrainian servicemen, three combat armored combat vehicles and four motor vehicles," Konashenkov reported.

Russian aircraft down Su-27 warplane, Mi-24, Mi-8 helicopters

"Fighter aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces shot down a Ukrainian Air Force Su-27 plane in the area of the settlement of Kamyshevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. In addition, Ukrainian Mi-24 and Mi-8 helicopters were shot down in areas near the settlements of Selidovo and Gruzskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman added.

Konashenkov continued, that "Russian air defense capabilities shot down a Ukrainian Air Force Mi-8 helicopter in the area of the settlement of Kirovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic."

Russian air defense systems also intercepted 15 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Yegorovka, Yelenovka, Kirillovka, Volodino, Artyomovsk and Olginka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Kolomiychikha in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Novaya Zburyevka in the Kherson Region and Pologi in the Zaporozhye Region, the general added.

Russian forces strike 53 Ukrainian artillery sites in past day

"Russian missile troops and artillery struck the following targets: the command post of the Ukrainian army’s 65th mechanized brigade near the settlement of Lezhino and a missile/artillery armament depot in the area of the settlement of Novosyolovka in the Zaporozhye Region, and also 53 artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 92 areas," Konashenkov reported.

Russian artillery struck manpower of the Ukrainian army’s 14th and 92nd mechanized brigades in the Kharkov Region, eliminating about 50 militants in the past day, Military official noticed.

"In the Kupyansk direction, artillery fire struck manpower and military equipment of units of the Ukrainian army’s 14th mechanized brigade in the area of the settlement of Petropavlovka and 92nd mechanized brigade near the community of Krakhmalnoye in the Kharkov Region," he added.

Russian forces strike two Ukrainian army brigades in Kharkov Region

"In the Kupyansk direction, artillery fire struck manpower and military equipment of units of the Ukrainian army’s 14th mechanized brigade in the area of the settlement of Petropavlovka and 92nd mechanized brigade near the community of Krakhmalnoye in the Kharkov Region," the spokesman said.

Russian forces eliminated as many as 50 Ukrainian troops, four combat armored vehicles and two pickup trucks, the general specified.