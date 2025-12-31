Airlines cancel over 100 flights across Turkey on January 1 over bad weather

ISTANBUL, January 1. /TASS/. Over 100 flights were cancelled in Turkey on January 1 because of snowfall and strong winds in the central and eastern regions of the country, flagship carrier Turkish Airlines and the low-cost airline Ajet said.

Turkish Airlines cancelled 50 flights, AJet 64. Almost all cancelled flights are domestic.

The government also warned about the deterioration of the weather in the Marmara Sea area, where Istanbul is located. Snowfall is expected in the metropolis on the night of January 1.

On New Year's Day, 42 out of 81 provinces declared a yellow weather hazard code. The General Directorate of Meteorology predicts snowfall, strong winds in a significant part of the country, and a storm in the Black Sea regions.