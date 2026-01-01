Fire destroys 150-year-old church building in Amsterdam

THE HAGUE, January 1. /TASS/. A massive fire has destroyed the 150-year-old Vondelkerk Church in the center of Amsterdam, NH Nieuws portal reported.

According to the portal, the fire broke out around one o'clock in the morning and quickly engulfed the entire temple. The causes have not yet been determined. There is a danger of the building collapsing.

Emergency services arrived at the scene and cordoned off all the streets around the church. Several dozen of residents of neighboring houses were evacuated because of the danger of the fire spreading.

Vondelkerk is a neo-Gothic church built in 1872-1880 by architect Pierre Cuypers, who designed the buildings of the Central Station and the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam. The building is located next to Vondelpark and is a national cultural heritage site of the Netherlands. In recent years, the church has not been used for regular worship and has functioned as a cultural space, hosting exhibitions, concerts, and social events.