MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. The Financial Times published its customary 2026 predictions and admitted its 2025 predictions were its worst ever, wrong on 7 of 20 forecasts, the newspaper stated in its annual column.

Among the incorrect forecasts were a peaceful deal on Ukraine and bitcoin exceeding $200,000. It also called its electric vehicle sales forecast erroneous as the publication stated they would not reach a quarter of global sales. Despite this, the FT continues the format.

In its 2026 predictions, FT columnist Ben Hall states that Vladimir Zelensky will not agree to abandon Donbass, calling such a step too risky for military, constitutional and political reasons.

Other predictions include that average US tariffs under Donald Trump will not be higher by end-2026, the AI bubble will deflate, central banks will continue rate cuts, wealthy buyers may acquire domestic humanoid robots and more advanced quantum computers may emerge, albeit likely later than 2026.