Putin calls Khamenei's assassination ‘cynical violation of all moral and legal norms’

MOSCOW, March 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has condemned the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and his family members as a cynical violation of all norms of human morality and international law.

"Please accept my deepest condolences in connection with the assassination of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and his family members, committed in cynical violation of all norms of human morality and international law," the Russian leader said in a telegram addressed to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. The text of the telegram has been published on the Kremlin website.

"I ask you to convey my sincere sympathy and support to the family and friends of the Supreme Leader, the government, and all the people of Iran," Putin added.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were hit. The White House justified the attack by citing missile and nuclear threats from Iran.

Iranian state television reported that Iran's Supreme Leader had been killed. Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali Larijani, announced that the leadership council would assume the duties of the Supreme Leader until a successor to the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is elected.