US military repelled hundreds of Iranian missile, drone attacks — CENTCOM

NEW YORK, February 28. /TASS/. After the attack on Iran, the United States repelled several hundred missile and drone strikes by the Islamic Republic, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

"CENTCOM forces successfully defended against hundreds of Iranian missile and drone attacks. There have been no reports of US casualties or combat-related injuries. Damage to US installations was minimal and has not impacted operations," the command said on X.

The US and Israel have launched a military operation against Iran. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, have been hit. The White House said the move was prompted by missile and nuclear threats allegedly originating from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation.