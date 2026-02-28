Iran warns of spread of war to Middle East countries with US bases

DUBAI, February 28. /TASS/. Head of Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Ebrahim Azizi said that the war against the Islamic Republic will spread to the countries of the Middle East, which host the US military bases and facilities.

"We have warned that this war would spread to the entire region," he wrote on X, accompanying the message with a map showing the location of American bases in Turkey, Syria, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Oman.