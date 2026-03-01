Another barrage of missiles fired from Iran at Israel — IDF

TEL AVIV, March 1. /TASS/. A new barrage of missiles has been fired from Iran toward Israel, the Israeli Defense Forces press service reported.

"An additional barrage of missiles was launched toward the State of Israel. The public is requested to continue to follow the instructions of the Home Front Command. The public is requested to stay in protected spaces until official notice. <…> The Aerial Defense Array is currently identifying and intercepting threats," the press service said.

A TASS correspondent has confirmed that air raid sirens have been sounded several times in the past half hour in central Israel, including the Tel Aviv area. Sirens continue to sound in the Tel Aviv area.