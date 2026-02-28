More than 100 children died in strike against school in Iran — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, March 1. /TASS/. More than 100 children were killed as a result of a strike of the United States and Israel against a school in Iran, Permanent Representative of Iran to the UN Amir-Saeid Iravani said.

"Apart from numerous civilian residential buildings, the aggressors also hit a school in the city of Minab in the Province of Hormozgan, with more than one hundred children killed," the diplomat said.

Tehran also expressed its gratitude to Russia, China, and Pakistan for their principled position, and condemnation of US and Israel’s strikes against Iran, Iravani noted.

"We expressed sincere gratitude to Russia and China for supporting the convocation of this extraordinary meeting of the UN Security Council dedicated to the open aggression from the side of the United States and the Israeli regime," he added.