Attacks on Tehran kill supreme leader's daughter-in-law, son-in-law — mayor's office

RABAT, February 28. /TASS/. The son-in-law of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, as well as his wife, were killed in missile strikes on the capital of the Islamic Republic, according to a spokesperson for the Tehran mayor’s office.

"Khamenei's son-in-law and daughter-in-law were killed in an explosion," Al Hadath TV quoted him as saying.

Earlier reports indicated that the Iranian supreme leader was at the crisis headquarters, as during the war in the summer of 2025, personally directing military operations.

The US and Israel have launched a military operation against Iran. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, have been hit. The White House said the move was prompted by missile and nuclear threats allegedly originating from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation.