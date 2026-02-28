{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Attacks on Tehran kill supreme leader's daughter-in-law, son-in-law — mayor's office

Earlier reports indicated that the Iranian supreme leader was at the crisis headquarters
© WANA via REUTERS

RABAT, February 28. /TASS/. The son-in-law of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, as well as his wife, were killed in missile strikes on the capital of the Islamic Republic, according to a spokesperson for the Tehran mayor’s office.

"Khamenei's son-in-law and daughter-in-law were killed in an explosion," Al Hadath TV quoted him as saying.

Earlier reports indicated that the Iranian supreme leader was at the crisis headquarters, as during the war in the summer of 2025, personally directing military operations.

The US and Israel have launched a military operation against Iran. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, have been hit. The White House said the move was prompted by missile and nuclear threats allegedly originating from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation.

US-Israeli strikes on Iran
More than 100 children died in strike against school in Iran — diplomat
Permanent Representative to the UN Amir-Saeid Iravani says numerous residential buildings were damaged
Russia capable of taking measures to mitigate damage from sanctions - Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia "has every possibility and potential to do that"
IRGC allegedly notifies ships of closing Strait of Hormuz — media
The source said that no ship is allowed to pass the Strait of Hormuz
Press review: Donbass eyes referendum to join Russia and why Baku renewed Karabkah gamble
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, March 28th
Over 200 killed, more than 700 injured in strikes on Iran — Red Crescent
Casualties and injuries have been recorded in 24 provinces
War with Iran heightens risk of oil price shock on global market — expert
Andrey Koshkin noted that it is not yet clear how all this will end for Donald Trump, if gasoline prices rise
Missiles launched from Iran may carry warheads with fragmenting elements — IDF
As the army press service reported, the Home Front Command directives do not change
Russian naval destroyer passing through Suez Canal on its way to Mediterranean Sea
The Vice-Admiral Kulakov has completed its tasks in the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea
Ukraine loses some 1,330 troops along engagement line over past day — Russia’s top brass
The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost up to 220 troops in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North
Israeli, US strikes did not seriously damage Iran's defense forces — TV channel
The source reported that Iran had been prepared for a long war
LDPR party leader’s condition stable, Health Ministry says
Vladimir Zhirinovsky is at the Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow where he is provided with all the necessary medical care
Araghchi tells Lavrov about consequences of strike on Iranian school
The Iranian foreign minister called this military aggression a gross violation of the basic principles of the UN charter and a clear crime against peace and international security
Iranian strikes on US bases kill 200 servicemen — IRGC
The US and Israel earlier launched a military operation against Iran
Diplomat compares West's tactics on Iran with its behavior over Minsk agreements
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova says there is no information on Iran withdrawing from the negotiations
Rubio designates Iran as state sponsor of wrongful detention
The US secretary of state called on Americans to abstain from traveling to the country
Iran holds consultations to prevent collapse of regional security
Deputy Foreign Minister Hamid Ghanbari noted that, in order to begin a political process, the US must commit to "ending hostilities and providing security guarantees" to Iran before discussing a political solution
EU wants to join talks on Ukraine to derail them — Russian diplomat
Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin says that London and its allies "have nothing to propose" in the negotiations
US targeted IRGC command posts, air defense systems, military airfields in Iran — CENTCOM
According to the US authority, it prioritized the locations that "posed an imminent threat"
Iran maintains close contact with Russia, China after US-Israeli assault, says Araghchi
The Iranian foreign minister pledged to work on all proposals that would be fair, reasonable and help put an end to the war
Netanyahu calls on Iranian citizens to rise up, overthrow government
The Israeli prime minister urged people to "not sit idly by"
Poland conceals its role in 1938 Munich Agreement — Russian charge d'affaires
Historical narratives that cast Poland in a negative light are being deliberately suppressed, Andrey Ordash said
Azerbaijan’s military launches drone strikes on Karabakh units — Russian Defense Ministry
Russia urges Azerbaijan to pull troops back in Karabakh, Russian Defense Ministry said
Pezeshkian calls US-Israeli strike on school in Iran barbaric — press service
The Iranian president strongly condemned the attack and expressed his condolences to the families of the victims
Iran’s Bushehr comes under missile attack
A nuclear power plant built by Russian specialists is located there
UN secretary-general condemns military escalation in Middle East
Antonio Guterres stressed that the use of force by the United States and Israel against Iran undermines international peace and security
US agrees with Russia that nuclear war could not be won — White House
Jen Psaki added that US President Joe Biden remains unwilling to send US troops to Ukraine
Russian factory launches new centrifuges for uranium enrichment
A gas centrifuge operates on a separator principle
Prolonged conflict in Iran could push oil prices to $100 per barrel — FT
Analyst William Jackson said that limited strikes could well push oil prices toward $80 per barrel
Ukraine used Druzhba to pump its oil — Reuters
According to the report, Kiev pumped about 40,000 metric tons of oil monthly into the oil pipeline before the halt of supplies
FACTBOX: What we know about joint US-Israeli military operation in Iran
Explosions were heard across the country, according to Iranian media reports
Russia, China implement 80 joint projects worth almost 20 trillion rubles — premier
The Russian prime minster reiterated that the two countries had fully switched to national currencies in mutual settlements
Ukraine would discuss Crimea, Donbass with Russia after security guarantees — president
According to Vladimir Zelensky, he is ready to discuss these issues at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin
Trump’s allegations on Iranian possible threat to US are 'absurd lies' — diplomat
The United States and Israel launched a combined military operation against Iran in the morning of February 28
Aragchi tells Lavrov US, Israel must be held accountable for aggression
The top Iranian diplomat stressed the importance of decisive action by the international community, especially by the UN Security Council
Iran warns of spread of war to Middle East countries with US bases
The statement on the social media was accompanied by a map showing the location of American bases all over the region
First post since start of conflict with US appears on Khamenei’s page on X
The post contains the phrase "in the name of Ali" written in Persian
Iran retaliates by launching nearly 1,200 missiles — general
The US and Israel previously launched a military operation against Iran
Russia to demand US, Israel stop illegal actions against Iran at UN Security Council
The permanent mission to the UN added that Russia is ready to provide all necessary assistance to achieve political and diplomatic settlement
Zelensky says Ukraine ready to join NATO, waiting for bloc to be ready to admit Kiev
During his speech, the Ukrainian president also thanked Moldova’s people for supporting Ukrainian refugees
Lavrov, Qatari foreign minister discuss situation around Iran
The parties unanimously agreed that any military action that could destabilize the entire region should be stopped
British Air Force repels Iran's strikes on allied targets in Middle East — Starmer
The UK prime minister said that London has a range of defensive capabilities in the region
Turkey does not back attacks on Iran — Erdogan's administration
According to the statement, the Republic of Turkey will not allow its air, land, or sea assets, including its airspace, to be used for operational purposes or to benefit parties in any conflict or war in which it is not a participant
US president says Tehran did not want to strike deal with Washington
The Iranians got close to the agreement but then withdrew, Donald Trump says
Middle East conflict expanding, driving up energy prices — Szijjarto
According to the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, under such conditions, Ukraine’s blocking of key transport routes is a crime twice over
Trump views reports on Iranian Supreme Leader’s death as credible — NBC News
The US president says he does not know who could become the successor of Ali Khamenei
Iran capable of defending itself — foreign minister
The US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran, where major cities, including Tehran, were hit
US faces unprecedented scale of simultaneous attacks on overseas bases — WSJ
The source reported that Washington had been prepared for the attacks
About 200 Israeli Air Force fighter jets attack Iran in largest operation in history
The Israel Defense Forces said that the primary targets of the massive air raid were missile launchers and defensive systems in western and central Iran
Russian watchdog blacklists US legal entity Anti-Corruption Foundation as terrorist
Additionally, Lithuanian citizen Andrejus Trofimovas, who is currently on the international wanted list, has been incorporated into the registry
Ex-PM of Ukraine dismisses claims of territorial concessions by Kiev negotiators
Nikolay Azarov added that the entire Kiev administration is a puppet regime
Russia completes supplies of S-300 air defense systems to Iran
The contract for selling S-300 to Iran was concluded back in 2007 and resumed in 2015
Nearly 90 children killed in missile strikes on three schools in Iran — Education Ministry
The exact number stands at 86 kids
Enemy stands no chance of crossing to Dnieper’s left bank in Kherson region — governor
Despite the difficulties associated with the operational situation, the region continues to develop, Vladimir Saldo noted
US Armed Forces start military operation against Iran — Trump
The goal of the US operation against Iran is to prevent it from obtaining nuclear weapons, he noted
Kiev can receive information posted on Telegram — FSB
The spokesperson said that the use of Telegram by the Russian army in the area of a special military operation in the last three months threatened the lives of military personnel
China urges US to avoid war with Iran — Chinese Foreign Ministry
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning added that China is "ready to continue acting as a responsible major power" in the current situation
Israel asserts Khamenei's death confirmed — media
According to the state broadcaster, the Israeli side has a confirmation of this fact
CPC terminal repair may lead to export drop by 1 mln barrels of oil per day — Ministry
In cases damages confirmed, the repair of facilities at the marine terminal of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium may take 1.5-2 months
UK, French paratroopers prepare for deployment to Ukraine — newspaper
The newspaper noted that the strength of the UK Armed Forces was approximately 70,000, which is the lowest figure in more than 200 years
EU fears truth about conflict in Ukraine, blacklisted American says
According to John Mark Dougan, European leaders "cannot have anybody telling the truth about stolen funds that came from taxpayers"
Iran's supreme leader, president alive amid US, Israeli strikes — top diplomat
Abbas Araghchi shared this information with NBC News
Iranian foreign minister pledges attack on Iranian school to not go unanswered
Abbas Araghchi stressed that dozens of innocent children have been murdered at this site alone
Oil prices to exceed $100 per barrel — Dmitriev
The head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund earlier said that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz would not spare the US and would lead to to a "global oil shock"
40 killed, more than 100 injured in terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall — FSB
Special services are conducting a search effort, measures are underway to provide assistance to those injured
English-speaking mercenaries show declining desire to fight for Ukraine — commander
Lieutenant General Apty Alaudinov noted that most of the mercenaries, fighting on Ukraine's side, were Spanish-speakers at present
Aggression against Iran may lead to escalation beyond region — Russian envoy
Vasily Nebenzya says it is unacceptable to use military force amid negotiations "in full swing"
Operation against Iran expected to last five days, but timing may change — media
According to the sources cited by Axios, the length of the campaign depends on the fate of the Islamic Republic's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Iran calls on UN to condemn US, Israeli strikes without reservation — top diplomat
Abbas Araghchi emphasized that the current actions are undermining regional stability
Press review: Iran offers oil deals as US sets deadline and Iceland eyes EU entry
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 27th
US plans series of escalating strikes on Iran with pauses to assess damage — journalist
Jim Sciutto said that each round will be over a one to two-day period with pauses to reset
EU pays minimum amount for Russian gas in five years in November 2025
In the reported period, the EU imported Russian gas for a total of 752.5 mln euros
Putin holds meeting with Russian Security Council members
The agenda included discussion of the developments in Iran
Russia’s retail trade turnover up 2.4% YOY in 10M 2025 — statistics
Retail sales in October 2025 gained 4.8% annually
US military repelled hundreds of Iranian missile, drone attacks — CENTCOM
There have been no reports of US casualties or combat-related injuries
White House faces risk of air defense shortage at US bases in Middle East — news agency
The source reported that President Donald Trump was informed of the high risks and potential benefits of the operation for the US
Israeli army reports new missile attack from Iran
The local population has been instructed to take shelter
Lavrov condemns US-Israeli armed attack on Iran — Russian Foreign Ministry
Sergey Lavrov also noted "Russia's readiness to promote the search for peaceful solutions based on international law"
What Solzhenitsyn said about Putin, and vice versa
The prominent writer and historian, who was exiled to GULAG camp, was born on December 11, 1918
Chinese, Russian forces hold joint drills on combating threats — Chinese Foreign Ministry
Spokeswoman Mao Ning specified that this way, Beijing and Moscow are strengthening inter-army strategic cooperation
IRGC closes Strait of Hormuz to vessel traffic after attack on Iran
Brigadier General Ebrahim Jabbari said this in an interview with Al Mayadeen
Russian icebreakers help Finnish ships trapped in ice
The Finnish transport infrastructure agency pointed out that this is being done in accordance with routine practices of winter navigation
Ukraine suffers more than 1.5 million casualties since Russia launched special military op
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukraine has lost about 65,000 servicemen since the beginning of 2026
US, Israel violate international law with their strikes on Iran — Russian mission to UN
Such dangerous gambles are aimed at destroying peace, stability, and security throughout the Middle East region, the statement reads
Death toll in Iranian school strike nears 160 — Foreign Ministry
Spokesman Esmail Baghaei said this attack is a terrible crime
Ukraine is committing a crime by blocking Druzhba amid strikes on Iran — Orban
The Hungarian prime minister assured that Budapest would not yield to pressure from Ukraine and would not make concessions
Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv to remain closed for 48 hours
Israel closed its airspace earlier after attacking Iran
West turns even obvious situation with attack on Iran upside down — Russian MFA
Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova says that a public misunderstanding makes European representatives reiterate their position
Russian air defenses intercept 315 Ukrainian UAVs, Flamingo cruise missile over past day
Russia’s Defense Ministry reported that air defense capabilities shot down eight guided aerial bombs, ten rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system
Missile falls near five-star Fairmont The Palm hotel in Dubai
According to the source, air defense systems continue to operate
Iran's supreme leader now at headquarters — TV
According to the source, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is personally directing military operations
British forces in Ukraine constitute legitimate target for Russian army — Russian envoy
Earlier, the UK Defense Ministry reported that a headquarters unit of the so-called multinational forces for Ukraine has begun work as part of preparations for sending troops to Ukrainian territory from the countries which have declared themselves part of the Coalition of the Willing, after the end of the conflict
Iranian strikes on US bases not directed against friendly countries — diplomat
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation, after the US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran
Iran launches hypersonic missiles in response to US, Israeli strikes — news agency
The US and Israel earlier launched a military operation against Iran
Russian Security Council blames London for escalation between Pakistan, Afghanistan
The Security Council is concerned about the situation and has called for conflicts to be settled peacefully
US seeking a takeover of Cuba — Trump
On January 29, the United States signed an executive order making it possible for Washington to impose tariffs on goods from countries supplying oil to Cuba
Danish firm arms heavy hexacopter with two large-caliber guns
The system was unveiled at the Enforce Tac 2026 exhibition in Nuremberg, Germany
US and Israel use Iran's nuclear issue to exert pressure — Kosachev
The Deputy Speaker of the Russian Federation Council lamented that little had changed over 46 years
Russian troops liberate four communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 1,485 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the week, the Defense Ministry reported
Guterres urges to immediately halt combat operations
The alternative can lead to a wider conflict "with grave consequences for civilians," the official says
