Aragchi tells Lavrov US, Israel must be held accountable for aggression

DOHA, February 28. /TASS/. In a phone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, top Iranian diplomat Abbas Araghchi stressed the need to hold the US and Israel accountable for their attacks on the Islamic republic.

"Following the military aggression of the US and the Zionist regime against Iran, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov over the phone this afternoon, detailing the situation and stressing the importance of decisive action by the international community, especially the UN Security Council, to stop the aggressive actions and bring the criminals to justice," the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s press service said.