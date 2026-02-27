US seeking a takeover of Cuba — Trump

WASHINGTON, February 27. /TASS/. The United States is seeking a friendly takeover of Cuba, President Donald Trump told reporters on the South Lawn in front of the White House ahead of departing for a working trip to Texas.

"The Cuban government is talking with us. They're in a big deal of trouble <…>, but they're talking with us, and maybe we'll have a friendly takeover," the US leader said.

On January 29, the United States signed an executive order making it possible for Washington to impose tariffs on goods from countries supplying oil to Cuba. The document also declared a state of emergency over an alleged threat from Cuba. Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla strongly condemned the measures, saying they not only could make Cuba face "a total blockade of energy supplies" but also "violate all principles of international trade," creating "extremely difficult living conditions" for the Cuban people.

Washington said it was negotiating the situation around the US energy blockade with Havana as it expressed hope that the two sides are close to reaching a deal.