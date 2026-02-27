Colombian police arrest Russian citizen wanted by US

MEXICO CITY, February 27. /TASS/. Colombian police announced the arrest of a Russian citizen wanted by Interpol at the request of the US at Bogota airport.

"The Colombian National Police <...> detained a Russian citizen at El Dorado International Airport in Bogota as part of an international operation based on a ‘red notice’ issued by the US judicial authorities. This arrest was made possible thanks to the joint efforts of the Interpol National Central Bureau in Colombia, the Interpol National Central Bureau in Washington, and the US Federal Bureau of Investigation," the police said in a statement on its website.

According to US investigators, between October 2024 and March 2025, the detainee allegedly "participated in a conspiracy to murder or kidnap two prominent figures in Europe.".