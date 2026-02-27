Musk accuses company Anthropic of anti-Western hatred

NEW YORK, February 27. /TASS/. American entrepreneur Elon Musk has accused Anthropic, an artificial intelligence technology development company, of hating the Western world following its refusal to grant the Pentagon access to its AI model.

"Anthropic hates Western Civilization," he wrote on his page on the social network X, commenting on a post by US Deputy Secretary of Defense Emil Michael.

In the post, Michael noted that previously, Anthropic’s AI model adhered to the principle of avoiding answers that could offend non-Western cultures. According to him, the company is now trying to remove these rules from the internet.

Earlier, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei stated that the company did not agree to grant the Pentagon full access to its AI model because it does not want its products to be used for "mass surveillance" of US citizens or for the development of fully autonomous weapons.

On February 25, the Axios portal reported that Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth gave Anthropic until the evening of February 27 to provide the military with unrestricted access to its artificial intelligence model, Claude. Otherwise, the military department threatened to either cease cooperation with Anthropic or invoke the Defense Production Act of 1950, which allows federal authorities to directly intervene in the production and distribution of products by private companies.