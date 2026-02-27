Russia shares Pakistan's concerns over threats of terrorism, drug trafficking — ambassador

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. During the Moscow-Islamabad Media Forum, Russia’s ambassador to Pakistan, Albert Khorev, expressed Russia’s full support for Pakistan’s concerns regarding the escalating terrorist threats and the proliferation of drug trafficking.

"We share Islamabad's apprehensions about the increasing terrorist activities and the spread of narcotics across Central and Southern Asia," Khorev affirmed. He further highlighted Moscow’s consistent advocacy for coordinated efforts with both Kabul and Islamabad to implement practical measures aimed at dismantling cross-border militant networks.

Khorev emphasized Russia’s readiness to collaborate with Pakistan through both the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure and bilateral channels. He pointed to some ongoing initiatives, such as the longstanding joint counter-terrorism exercises titled "Friendship," which involve military personnel from both nations. Additionally, he underscored the importance of exchanging intelligence and best practices to enhance efforts against drug trafficking.