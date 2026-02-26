US First Lady to chair UN Security Council meeting on March 2 — Fox News

NEW YORK, February 27. /TASS/. The March 2 meeting of the UN Security Council will be held under the presidency of US First Lady Melania Trump, Fox News reported.

The first lady shared this post on X, de-facto confirming the information.

The United States will assume the rotating presidency of the Security Council on March 1.

Melania Trump will become the first spouse of a state leader to preside in the Council. She is expected to deliver a speech about the importance of the educational system in ensuring global peace.