LUGANSK, February 27. /TASS/. After liberating the Grafskoye settlement in the Kharkov Region, Russian forces advanced nearly 1 kilometer along the Seversky Donets River, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"According to the information I received, after liberating Grafskoye, our troops advanced approximately 900 meters along the Seversky Donets River and moved beyond the settlement’s boundaries," he said.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported on February 25 that assault teams of the 82nd Motorized Rifle Regiment of Battlegroup North took the Grafskoye settlement under control. Battlegroup North units, pushing back the enemy, continue the offensive, extending security zones in the border areas of the Sumy and Kharkov Regions.