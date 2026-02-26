Putin highlights creation of common trademark of Russia and Belarus

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin highlighted the creation of a common trademark between Russia and Belarus as one of the achievements of economic cooperation within the Union State.

"Our countries now even have their own common trademark, <…> 'Union State Goods.' This trademark is carried by products manufactured using at least half of the materials and components from Russia and Belarus," the head of state said.

According to Putin, the trademark grants access to government procurement and other additional preferences.

At a meeting of the Union State Council of Ministers in February, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced the decision to create the category of "Union State Goods." The assignment of "Union State Goods" status will begin in 2026, based on requests from Russian and Belarusian manufacturers. For now, manufacturers of machine tools, microelectronics, buses, and trucks will be able to obtain this quality mark.