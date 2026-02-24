MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Paris and London are actively working to provide Kiev with a nuclear bomb, the press bureau of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) reported.

According to its information, the British and French elites are unwilling to accept defeat. "It is believed that Ukraine should be supplied with a ‘Wunderwaffe’ (German for ‘miracle weapon’ - TASS). Kiev would be able to aspire to more advantageous terms of ceasing the hostilities if it possesses a nuclear or at least a so-called ‘dirty’ bomb," the statement said.

"At present, according to the information available to the Russian SVR, London and Paris are actively working over the issue of providing Kiev with a weapon of this kind, as well as with means of its delivery. This involves a covert transfer of relevant European-made components, equipment and technologies to Ukraine. As an option, the French small-size TN-75 warhead from the M51.1 submarine-launched ballistic missile is being considered," the press bureau pointed out. At the same time, "Berlin has prudently refused to take part in this dangerous venture."

According to the Foreign Intelligence Service, the British and the French realize that their plot is "a gross violation of the international law, first of all the Non-Proliferation Treaty, and carries the risk of destroying the global non-proliferation system." "Consequently, the Westerners’ main efforts are focused on making Kiev’s possession of nuclear weapon look like it was developed by the Ukrainians themselves," the statement said. "Great Britain and France are aware that the situation developing in Ukraine leaves no chances for them to achieve the ardently desired victory over Russia with the hands of the Ukrainian armed forces," the SVR noted.

The press bureau emphasized that London and Paris' "extremely dangerous plans prove that they have lost touch with reality." "Their hopes to escape from responsibility are baseless, especially bearing in mind that there is nothing hidden that will not eventually be disclosed. In the military, political and diplomatic circles there are plenty of sober-minded people understanding that reckless actions of their leaders pose a threat to the whole world," the Foreign Intelligence Service concluded.