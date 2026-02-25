Russia to test digital ruble use soon — PM

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. The Russian Finance Ministry and the Central Bank will start testing digital ruble use in the near future in cooperation with the national government, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

"As regards the digital ruble, we will begin proactive testing of the infrastructure together with colleagues from the Bank of Russia and the Ministry of Finance. This is a challenging case, we will need, having created the entire infrastructure at first, look at transactions very prudently and then determine together with the Bank of Russia, in what volumes and by what methods it will be used," Mishustin said.

Russia is also working on the national plan of implementing artificial intelligence technologies, the prime minister noted. "Certainly, it will cover branches of the economy, the social sphere and public administration," he added.