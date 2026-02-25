LUGANSK, February 25. /TASS/. Russian forces killed over 150 soldiers of the Ukrainian armed forces in Kostantinovka, Donetsk People's Republic, in 24 hours, and almost 40 more Ukrainian soldiers were seriously wounded, military expert Vitaly Kiselev told TASS.

"Over 24 hours, over 150 [soldiers] of the Ukrainian armed forces were killed in Kostantinovka. About 37 are in serious condition and wounded. Their [the Ukrainian armed forces'] evacuation is difficult and untimely," he said.

Earlier Kiselev told TASS that Ukrainian soldiers were attempting to counterattack near Kostantinovka, but their equipment and infantry were unable to cope with the muddy roads.