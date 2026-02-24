Ex-UK Ambassador to Russia Brenton calls for expanding dialogue with Moscow

LONDON, February 24. /TASS/. Former UK Ambassador to Russia Tony Brenton has called for expanding dialogue between the two countries.

"I keep on saying in public we should at the very least be talking to the Russians. We're not even doing that," he told TASS.

According to Brenton, there no signs of improvement in relations between Moscow and London due to the position taken by the UK authorities in support for Ukraine in the conflict with Russia. "And that then extends to the whole gamut of the UK relations with Russia. Another round of sanctions has just been announced today," he noted.

"But in terms of any real warming of relations, I sadly see no sign of it at all," he said, adding that progress on this matter will depend on how combat operations proceed in Ukraine. "And I'm very sad about it," he said.

Earlier in the day, the United Kingdom expanded its sanctions list against Russia by 297 entries, including restrictions imposed on 240 legal entities and seven individuals. In all, according to the Foreign Office, the British anti-Russian sanctions cover 3,000 individuals, companies, and vessels.