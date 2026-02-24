Kremlin calls information about Kiev potentially receiving nuclear bomb 'important'

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. The information about the intention of Paris and London to arm Kiev with a nuclear bomb is extremely important in the context of the unfolding conflict in Europe, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in response to a TASS question.

"Undoubtedly, this information [about Paris and London’s intention to arm Kiev with a nuclear bomb] is extremely important. It is important from the point of view of the threat it poses to the entire non-proliferation regime, especially in the context of active hostilities unfolding in Europe, on the European continent," he said, commenting on the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service’s (SVR) report that Paris and London are actively working to transfer a nuclear bomb and its delivery system to Kiev.

Earlier, the SVR reported that the UK and France believe Kiev would be able to end the conflict on more favorable terms if it had such weapons. The potential delivery "involves a covert transfer of relevant European-made components, equipment and technologies to Ukraine." "As an option, the French small-size TN-75 warhead from the M51.1 submarine-launched ballistic missile is being considered," the SVR press bureau pointed out. At the same time, "Berlin has prudently refused to take part in this dangerous venture," the statement noted.