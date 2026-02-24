Ukrainian crisis should not impact China-Europe relations — Chinese MFA

BEIJING, February 24. /TASS/. China supports a swift political settlement of the conflict in Ukraine through diplomatic channels, and the current crisis should not affect relations between China and Europe, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a briefing.

"China is not one of the parties to the Ukrainian issue. Since the beginning of the crisis, we have consistently adhered to an objective and fair position, actively promoting reconciliation and peace talks," the diplomat said, commenting on Beijing’s stance ahead of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s visit.

Responding to questions from Western journalists about alleged benefits for Beijing from a prolonged conflict, Mao Ning said that China has never sought to exploit the situation for selfish gain. According to her, the Chinese leadership also categorically rejects attempts to shift responsibility for the situation onto China.