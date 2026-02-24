Some forces seek prolongation of fighting in Ukraine — Georgian authorities

TBILISI, February 24. /TASS/. Certain forces in the world are still interested in the continuation of hostilities in Ukraine, Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili said on Facebook (banned in Russia and owned by Meta, which is designated as extremist in Russia).

"As the president of the United States says today, this is a war that should never have started. However, even today we see forces that desire and are satisfied with the continuation of this war," Papuashvili wrote.

According to the Georgian parliament speaker, the fighting in Ukraine should cease as soon as possible, peace must prevail, and Ukrainian statehood should be safeguarded. He added that a new security architecture should be established based on the principles of respect for sovereignty and national self-sufficiency.

Papuashvili reiterated that Georgia has always championed a peaceful agenda despite external pressure aimed at drawing the country into what he described as a "ring of fire."