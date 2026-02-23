EU imposes sanctions on 8 Russian law enforcement, judicial officials outside 20th package

BRUSSELS, February 23. /TASS/. The European Union has imposed sanctions on eight Russian law enforcement officers and members of the judicial and penitentiary systems outside the framework of the 20th sanctions package, according to a statement by the EU Council published in the Official Journal of the European Union.

The blacklist includes two judges, a prosecutor, an investigator, and four heads of correctional colonies and pretrial detention centers.

The sanctions were introduced under the EU’s human rights sanctions regime and, as Brussels claims, relate to "human rights violations." They are not connected to the 20th package, which has yet to be agreed upon. The measures include an entry ban to the EU and the freezing of financial assets in Europe.