Europe fears Putin, Witkoff to agree on unfavorable deal for Ukraine — newspaper

LONDON, December 1. /TASS/. Ukraine's allies fear that Russian President Vladimir Putin, US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff, and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner will reach a settlement that is disadvantageous for Kiev, The Times reported.

According to the newspaper, the Trump administration's interest in joint business projects with Russia is causing concern in a number of European countries.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Putin's meeting with Witkoff is scheduled for the afternoon of December 2.