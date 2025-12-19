Russia not at war with West, West fights Russia with Ukrainian nationalists’ hands — Putin

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Russia is not fighting the West, but Western countries are fighting Russia with Ukrainian nationalists’ hands, President Vladimir Putin said at the year-end news conference and call-in.

"It's not us who are fighting you. You are fighting us with Ukrainian nationalists’ hands," he said.

"It's absolutely clear that by combining and complementing our capabilities, we would prosper, rather than fight each other, as you are doing in relations with Russia," Putin added.

He stressed that Russia is ready to end the conflict in Ukraine, provided its security is guaranteed in the medium and long term.