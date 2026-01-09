INTERVIEW: Iran won’t shy away from serious negotiations with US — ambassador

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Iran will never shy away from genuine and serious negotiations with the US, Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said in an interview with TASS at the end of the year.

"Iranians will never shy away from genuine and serious negotiations aimed at reaching a fair and balanced agreement on issues of mutual interest," he said, responding to a question about Iran's nuclear program.

In 2015, Iran and the UK, Germany, China, Russia, the US, and France signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), ending a crisis that began in 2002 when the West accused Tehran of developing nuclear weapons. However, in 2018, US President Donald Trump announced the US withdrawal from the agreement and reinstated all US sanctions against Iran. In response, Tehran announced in 2020 that it would reduce its commitments under the JCPOA and restrict IAEA inspectors' access to nuclear facilities. The agency continued its inspections until the Iranian-Israeli escalation in June 2025.