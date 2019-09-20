Russian diplomat slams US statement on ‘cracking’ Kaliningrad defense as irresponsible

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Moscow considers US statements about the possibility of breaking down Kaliningrad’s air defense as irresponsible threats, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Friday.

"First, we consider them as threats. Second, we consider such statements to be totally irresponsible. And third, we can see how easily the political elites, particularly in the US, handle serious and very complicated matters such as global security and stability," she said. "I would like to reiterate that they are acting in an irresponsible manner, based on short-term political interests, which, as far as we understand, involve electoral processes," Zakharova added.

US activities in the Persian Gulf

Every step taken by the United States and allies in the Gulf should be legally justified and facilitate to stabilization in the region, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman told the briefing.

The diplomat commented on the US’ measures aimed at creating a coalition to patrol the Gulf.

"We proceed from the fact that all the steps made in that region should pursue the main goal of stabilizing the situation," she noted.

"Regrettably, the policy of the United States and some other countries cannot bring about this outcome, but can trigger an opposite one. There is no additional stability or stabilization of the situation, except destabilization, so every measure should, firstly, have the legal basis, and secondly, should pursue the main goal of easing tensions in the region and stabilization," she added.

In the wake of a worsening standoff with Iran after the incidents in the Strait of Hormuz, the United States called on its allies to set up a coalition to secure shipping in the Persian Gulf region, according to Washington. Up to now, Australia, Bahrain, the UK, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have said they are joining the US-led maritime coalition. According to unofficial sources, a force of about 55 ships is expected to start patrolling the region this November.