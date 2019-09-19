Beijing expects UNSC to support China-Russia draft resolution on Idlib, says diplomat

BEIJING, September 19. /TASS/. Beijing is hopeful that the United Nations Security Council will pass a China-Russia draft resolution on the situation in Syria’s Idlib, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang said at a briefing on Thursday.

"We hope that the UN Security Council will support efforts to improve the situation in the region, facilitating the political settlement process in Syria. China and Russia have come up with a joint draft resolution and we hope that various parties will support it," he pointed out.