Beijing expects UNSC to support China-Russia draft resolution on Idlib, says diplomat

BEIJING, September 19. /TASS/. Beijing is hopeful that the United Nations Security Council will pass a China-Russia draft resolution on the situation in Syria’s Idlib, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang said at a briefing on Thursday.
"We hope that the UN Security Council will support efforts to improve the situation in the region, facilitating the political settlement process in Syria. China and Russia have come up with a joint draft resolution and we hope that various parties will support it," he pointed out.
Geng Shuang added that "China is closely monitoring the situation in Syria’s Idlib." "We are concerned about the activities of terrorist organizations there. China has always called on the UN Security Council to follow the same standards in the fight against terrorists," the Chinese diplomat emphasized.
On Thursday, the UN Security Council will hold its monthly meeting on the humanitarian situation in Syria and ways to resolve the crisis. The Council’s 15 member states are expected to consider two draft resolutions aimed at improving the situation in Idlib, one of which was put forward by Germany, Belgium and Kuwait, and the other was drafted by Russia and China. The Russia-China draft resolution particularly points out that a ceasefire cannot apply to terrorist groups active in Syria.