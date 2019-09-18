UN Security Council to vote on West-backed and Russian-Chinese draft resolutions on Idlib

UN, September 18. /TASS/. The UN Security Council may vote on two draft resolutions on Thursday aimed at improving situation in Syria’s Idlib governorate, a diplomatic source at the organization told TASS on Wednesday.

The first draft was submitted by Germany, Belgium and Kuwait, the second - by Russia and China.

"Kuwait, Germany and Belgium, as co-curators of this issue in the Security Council submitted for a vote a draft resolution, calling for cessation of hostilities and improvement of humanitarian situation in Idlib," the source said. "At the same time, Russia and China came up with their own draft resolution."

The documents, copies of which had been obtained by TASS, contain conflicting views of the situation in Idlib, so it is possible that both of them will be vetoed.