Elon Musk claims war mongers back Kamala Harris’ 'puppet regime'

NEW YORK, November 5. /TASS/. Elon Musk, one of the leading business magnates in the United States, has suggested that war proponents within the US leadership are backing a "puppet regime" led by Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

"Warmongers want the Kamala puppet regime [is] because they want more war," Musk told US TV host Joe Rogan in an interview.

According to Musk, those within the US administration who support Vice President Harris "profit off of wars," a situation he described as "insane." He also claimed that the so-called "war profiteers" despise Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Earlier, Musk had proposed the idea that incumbent President Joe Biden might be replaced by Harris in the presidential race to enable more control over the situation.

The United States is holding its elections on November 5 to select the president, governors in 11 states and two US territories, one-third of the Senate, and all members of the House of Representatives. Trump and Harris are the leading contenders for the presidency. Trump, who served as the 45th president from 2017 to 2021, lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden and is now seeking to reclaim the White House. Harris has served as vice president since January 2021.