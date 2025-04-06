Russian defense ministry claims $136,200 from warships design bureau

MOSCOW, April 6. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry sent a claim against the Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau to recover a penalty of more than 11.5 mln rubles ($136,200), according to the court ruling seen by TASS.

"The Arbitration Court of Moscow City ruled to accept for proceedings a statement of claim from the claimant in the person of the Russian Federation Ministry of Defense against the respondent in the person of the Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau for recovery of the penalty totaling 11,501,085 rubles," the court said.

The court session is scheduled for May 13.

The Almaz design bureau is the leading Russian designer of high-speed craft, amphibious and surface warships and mine countermeasures ships.