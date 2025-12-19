Special EU decision now needed to unblock frozen Russian assets — von der Leyen

BRUSSELS, December 19. /TASS/. The unblocking of frozen Russian assets will be possible only if the "qualified majority" of European countries votes in favor of it during an EU summit, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters after the EU summit.

"Before that, every six months there was a threat that just one member state not agreeing to the sanctions anymore, the rollover of the sanctions, the immobilized Russian assets would have been gone. Now they are secured for good, and can only be mobilized again with the qualified majority

The qualified majority implies that 16 out of the 27 EU member countries, home to over 55% population of the European Union, need to support the move.