MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Former US President Joe Biden indicated that NATO would not bring Ukraine into the alliance even before the Russia conflict broke out, the head of the Kiev regime, Vladimir Zelensky said during a press conference in Brussels.

"Even before the conflict started, Joe Biden told me directly that Ukraine would not be brought into NATO," Zelensky said.

Following this, Zelensky noted that he repeatedly raised the issue with the White House, becoming a kind of running joke among US officials. They told Zelensky that "he is difficult to deal with." Zelensky also pointed out that the US position on this matter has not changed, but he believes that something could shift in the future. At the same time, Zelensky remains committed to the NATO membership goal set out in Ukraine’s Constitution.

Kiev has repeatedly expressed its desire to become a full-fledged member of the North Atlantic Alliance as soon as possible. In September 2022, Ukraine submitted an accelerated application to join NATO. In January of this year, Zelensky complained that Hungary, Germany, Slovakia, and the US opposed Ukraine’s NATO membership. In March, US President Donald Trump remarked that the answer to Ukraine’s aspiration to join the alliance is well-known. According to him, Ukrainians have known this answer for the past 40 years.