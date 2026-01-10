US government mulls holding nuclear test, but has no clear plan yet — energy secretary

WASHINGTON, January 10. /TASS/. The US administration keeps discussing the possibility of holding a nuclear test, but has not drafted any concrete plans so far, Secretary of Energy Chris Wright has told reporters.

"That's an ongoing dialog," he said, when asked whether his country was ready to resume nuclear testing and when it may happen. "What President Trump's commitment there is that we need to maintain a significant advantage. Our nuclear arsenal has to be meaningfully better than all of our foes in the world."

Speaking on how exactly these tests may be carried out, Wright said: "There's no specific plan on how we're going to do that."

"With technology and simulation, we can test all of the nuclear weapon except for the radioactive part of it, and have very good quality control over where we are," he added.

US President Donald Trump announced on October 29 that he had instructed the Pentagon to immediately resume nuclear testing, citing the fact that other countries were already conducting them. He did not specify what tests he was referring to or whether this implied detonating nuclear warheads.