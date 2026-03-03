New Middle East war more dangerous than nuclear war — analyst

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. The conflict unleashed by Israel and the United States in the Middle East is more frightening and dangerous than even a nuclear war because it is characterized by widespread attacks on civilian infrastructure, Dmitry Kuzyakin, an unmanned aircraft expert, told TASS.

"We are now witnessing the beginning of the end of the old paradigm of warfare. Analysts’ articles about the need to change are one thing, but it’s another thing when your airport is bombed and you realize that there is no way in the world to protect yourself from drone attacks. And the FPV strike drones haven’t even entered the war yet," the expert said.

In his opinion, Iran’s nuclear program, used as a pretext for the US-Israeli aggression, "will be forgotten because a far more serious and dangerous war than even a nuclear one has begun in the Middle East."

The United States and Israel launched a large-scale military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. At the same time, US leadership openly called on the Iranian population to rise up against their government and seize power.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also hit. Among the targets directly hit in the first hours of the conflict were not only military bases but also airports, nuclear and research centers, and schools.

Countries in the region are closing their airspace, and airlines are suspending flights.