West denies Iran right to peaceful use on nuclear energy — Russian diplomat

VIENNA, March 2. /TASS/. The West denies Iran the right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy and the United States’ actions undermine the non-proliferation regime, Russian Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov said.

"There is a resolution that was passed by the IAEA General Conference in 2009. Civilian nuclear facilities enjoying IAEA safeguards, if they are not use for military purposes, they must be guaranteed from attacks. The nuclear non-proliferation treaty is based on the balance: countries refuse from possessing nuclear weapons but receive an unconditional right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy. And the West keeps on trying to deny Iran this right, especially the current US administration. This runs counter to the nuclear non-proliferation regime and makes it more fragile," he told journalists after the special meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors that was initiated by Russia after the United States and Israeli strikes on Iran.