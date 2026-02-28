Iran launches hypersonic missiles in response to US, Israeli strikes — news agency

DOHA, February 28. /TASS/. Iran has used Fattah hypersonic missiles in retaliatory strikes, the ISNA agency reported.
The US and Israel have launched a military operation against Iran. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, have been hit. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, the Iranian Armed Forces’ elite unit) announced a large-scale retaliatory operation. There were reports of missiles and drones being launched from Iran. According to media, US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also targeted.