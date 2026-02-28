Israel, US on combined joint operation to eliminate Iranian threat, says Israeli PM

TEL AVIV, February 28. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on Saturday that his country jointly with the United States military launched a military operation against Iran.

"This murderous terrorist regime must not be allowed to arm itself with nuclear weapons that would enable it to threaten all of humanity," the Israeli prime minister stated.

"Our joint action [with the United States] will create the conditions for the brave Iranian people to take their destiny into their own hands," Netanyahu stressed.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli Foreign Ministry’s press office announced that Israel had delivered a series of preemptive strikes against Iran in order to eliminate a possible threat and Israeli Minister of Defense Israel Katz declared a nationwide state of emergency.